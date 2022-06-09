Franklin County declares gun violence a public health crisis

According to the board, there have been more than 1,000 gun deaths in Franklin County in the last five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday declaring gun violence a public health crisis in the county.

Commissioners are working on a task force to explore all options to combat gun violence.

“We can't continue to let these things happen,” said Franklin County Commissioner John O’Grady.

According to the board, there have been more than 1,000 gun deaths in Franklin County in the last five years.

There were 45,000 gun deaths in the United States in 2020 alone, which was the highest on record.

Commissioners argue the resolution will call for the board to prioritize a data-driven approach.

“We are acknowledging but putting resources behind our actions, then also saying we support these legislative changes,” said Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley.

Commissioners pledge to fund year-round youth programs to give kids an alternative to violence.

“The difference is we recognize all the ways gun violence is impacting our community, whether it is youth gun violence,” Crawley said.

The commissioners promised to work with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to deliver their message, including to inmates inside the jails.

“The area I think we do have a direct impact on is the jail system. When people are incarcerated for whatever crisis or scenario that has them there, that's when we have a captive audience to begin to address some of the challenges that lead to some of these violent activities,” said Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce.