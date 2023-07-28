Alcohol a suspected factor in crash near west Columbus that killed driver

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a 2014 Blue Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Hilliard-Rome Road when they lost control of their vehicle.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A driver was killed when they crashed into a truck and a fence near west Columbus Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Hilliard-Rome Road south of Smith Road in Prairie Township around 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a 2014 Blue Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Hilliard-Rome Road. The Subaru left the road after they lost control while driving by a curve. The driver then struck a fence and a tree.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said alcohol is suspected in the crash.