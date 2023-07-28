x
Alcohol a suspected factor in crash near west Columbus that killed driver

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a 2014 Blue Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Hilliard-Rome Road when they lost control of their vehicle.
Credit: WBNS-TV

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A driver was killed when they crashed into a truck and a fence near west Columbus Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Hilliard-Rome Road south of Smith Road in Prairie Township around 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a 2014 Blue Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Hilliard-Rome Road. The Subaru left the road after they lost control while driving by a curve. The driver then struck a fence and a tree.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said alcohol is suspected in the crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information to contact the crash investigation unit at 614-525-6113.

