2 Franklin County deputies injured in crash on I-270 west at Westerville Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Franklin County deputies were injured following a crash on Interstate 270 West Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-270 west near Westerville Road. Deputies were investigating another crash when a suspected OVI driver failed to yield and struck the cruiser.

One deputy was outside the cruiser, while another was inside when it was struck by the van, injuring both deputies.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the driver of the van was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

I-270 west at Westerville Road was closed and has since reopened.