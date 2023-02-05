Franklin County no longer sending autopsies to other coroner offices

Last February, 10TV was first to report four pathologists had decided to leave the Franklin County Coroner's office, as well as several other staff members.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the past year, 10TV has detailed the issues at the Franklin County Coroner's Office, from staff leaving to the coroner needing more funding to contract autopsies with other counties.

Last February, 10TV was first to report four pathologists decided to leave the coroner's office, as well as several other staff members.

Because of the staffing levels, the county had to pay about $1 million on top of its $7.75 million budget to contract with Hamilton and Montgomery counties to conduct autopsies.

The coroner's office has now been able to hire enough full-time pathologists and they no longer have to send their autopsies out to other counties.

“It is truly important because we want families to be here in Franklin County. The time and energy it takes to transport their loved ones out of county, time it takes to bring them back for a proper burial ceremonies. That's a really important thing we want to keep here within the county,” explained the new Franklin County Coroner, Dr. Nathaniel Overmire, who took over the office in January.

The staffing concerns were so great, the county conducted a survey, wanting to know how the office could improve morale.

The internal review of staffing reported 48% of employees disagreed with the statement, "I am made to feel that I am an important part of this organization," continuing to say management leadership styles was a red flag.

“One of the first things I came in to do was to listen,” Overmire said.

There are now six full-time pathologists, according to Overmire.

In his short time with the office, he has reached out to community leaders, the mayor, county leaders, the police chief, as well as other members of the Columbus Division of Police to make sure there is a good working relationship to help the community.

“I'm excited about taking on the role of being a better communicator, being a good leader for this facility and for the staff who work here. Ultimately, the folks at Franklin County deserve a facility and an office that produces accurate and timely autopsy reports,” Overmire said.

The budget from last year to this year has increased by nearly 20%.