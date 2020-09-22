Out of space, Franklin County Coroner's Office moves into new building

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said her office would not be able to keep with their workload if they weren't in their new $37 million facility.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said her office would not be able to keep with their workload if they weren't in their new $37 million facility.

“I don't know what we would have done if we were in the old building. It wouldn't have been possible at all,” Dr. Ortiz said.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office old building was outdated and not big enough.

In the old building, there were two tables, and only space for 60 decedents at one time.

“The older building, when we left, we had to rent a portable cooler and freezer because we didn't have the space at that point. By May we didn't have any space anymore,” Dr. Ortiz said.

Now, six autopsies can be performed at one time and they have added two pathologists as well.

“It helps the physicians a great deal because we can do more than two at a time,” she said.

Dr. Ortiz explains there is now a space just for an odontologist to identify people by the dental records, a new garage that is designed for privacy and respect of the decedents.

All this to give the best care for those who past, and answers for their families.