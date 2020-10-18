14 people in Franklin County die from overdoses in 72 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fourteen people in Franklin County have died from overdoses in a 72 hour period, Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said.
Ortiz shared the news Sunday on Facebook.
According to the coroner, the number of overdose deaths in Franklin County in the first six months of 2020 is up more than 70% compared to the same time frame in 2019.
She encourages people who need help to seek treatment.
People needing more information on narcan and fentanyl test strips can contact Harm Reduction Ohio.