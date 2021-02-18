Franklin County Coroner reports 40% increase in homicides in first 9 months of 2020

The data looks at January to September in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said there was a 40% increase in homicides from January to September in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Ortiz said there were 94 homicides in Franklin County during that time in 2019, including 77 males and 17 females from January to September in 2019.

In 2020 there were 116 males and 16 males to make up 132 homicides in the first nine months of 2020.

Of these totals, more than 59% of the homicide victims were Black in the first nine months of 2019. That number jumped to 75% in the first nine months of 2020.

About 31% of homicides were between the ages of 25 and 34 years old in both years.