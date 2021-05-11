Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown retiring after serving 14 years

Her last day as commissioner is May 14.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown announced Tuesday morning she is retiring to focus on being with her family.

Brown was first elected as commissioner in 2006 and has served her position for over 14 years.

Brown was considered a community trailblazer for family and domestic violence prevention, according to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners' website.

"I was honored and humbled by the voters' confidence and hope I lived up to their expectations,” Brown said in a statement.