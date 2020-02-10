'He's saved my life': Franklin County judge steps down after 11 years helping human trafficking survivors

Judge Paul Herbert started CATCH Court in 2009.

After more than a decade with the CATCH Court program, a Franklin County judge is stepping down.

Judge Paul Herbert started CATCH Court in 2009. CATCH stands for “Changing Actions to Change Habits." The program has helped change the way the justice system looks at human trafficking. The program is designed to help women recover, breaking the cycle of addiction, abuse, and street slavery through trauma-based counseling and drug and alcohol treatment.

Since its start, 69 women have graduated from the CATCH Court program. Of those who graduated, 85% of them had no additional charges.

"The miracle of this program is taking women who have been misjudged, mislabeled, vulnerable, trapped, and setting them free and what awesome things can happen when you do that," Herbert said. "I just appreciate all the support I've [received] from all of our city leaders and the judges who have allowed me to do this work."

During Herbert's last CATCH session on Thursday, he performed a song to the women of the program. The lyrics repeating, "you were born to be loved."

"That's a song that's really our message to them," he said. "They've had so many bad things happen to them, but really they are searching for what all of us are searching for: to understand there is love out there and it can be a saving and a good love and a healthy one - that's what they were born for."

Survivor Allison Deehr said Herbert and the program saved her life.

"I've been sex trafficked. I've sold drugs, bought drugs. I've lived in abandoned houses, slept on park benches, slides. Anything you can imagine, I've done it probably. CATCH Court saved my life," Deehr said.

Deehr said it hasn't been an easy journey. She's experienced ups and downs but always returned to CATCH.

"I would run and come back and run and come back and they have never given up on me," she said. "This time, it feels different. I'm actually happy with me. I actually love myself today and I just want to keep doing good and keep doing better for myself and for my kids because my kids deserve somebody that's going to be there."

Survivor Brooke Pinkham said the program provides support and sisterhood that is desperately needed.

"A lot of times you can't find people that relate to you and we relate to each other. We've all been through it. We want to see everyone succeed. It's a hard journey," Pinkham said. "No matter how many times I've seen people make mistakes, relapse, or violate probation, it never stops him from wanting to see you succeed. Judge Herbert is truly an angel on this Earth."

Deehr added for the first time, she feels seen.

"He doesn't see us as prostitutes or as drug addict junkies. He looks at us as women - powerful women - and people. It's great. He's saved my life multiple times," she said.

Judge Jodi Thomas will now take over the CATCH Court program.

"I'm not going to say I'm trying to fill his shoes because nobody can replace Judge Herbert and what he started in this community, in this nation, about giving voices to all of you," Thomas said. "I'm bringing my own passion to this. I'm bringing my own energy and I'm just so excited that I'm getting this opportunity."

Herbert said he believes the program is in great hands and hopes it will continue to succeed.

"When I'm sitting back someday - hopefully with my toes in the water - I can read about how great it's doing. That's what my hope would be," he said.