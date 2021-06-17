4-year-old boy found safe inside vehicle stolen from west side gas station

The sheriff's office said Logan Erb was in a black Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen Thursday morning from a gas station in the 4800 block of West Broad Street.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 4-year-old boy has been found safe after deputies said he was in a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said Logan Erb was in a black Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen from a gas station in the 4800 block of West Broad Street, just west of Interstate 270.

The boy and the Jeep were found about a mile-and-a-half away at an Auto Zone in the 3800 block of West Broad Street.

The sheriff's office said medics are examining the boy, who appears to be unharmed.

Family members of the boy told 10TV the boy's father stopped at a Marathon gas station and went inside to buy some medicine. That is when another man went into the vehicle and drove away with Logan in the backseat.

The father left his phone in the Jeep so deputies were able to track the vehicle's location, family said.

The suspected driver left the scene and has not been caught, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said he intially drove away in a van but that van has sicne been found empty.