Franklin County Board of Health votes to rescind mask order; statewide mandate remains in effect until June 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Health has voted on Monday to rescind the county's mask order.

The decision was made to align with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and follows an announcement from Governor Mike DeWine earlier this month stating health orders will officially lift next week. Under the amended order, Ohioans statewide will no longer be required to wear masks and social distance in public beginning June 2.

“None of these actions should signify that the pandemic is over,” Franklin County Public Health said in a release, citing a “high incidence of disease activity” in the state with 102 people per 100,000 testing positive.

Franklin County is still considered to be in the “red” risk level of the state’s public health advisory system.

Despite Monday’s vote, Franklin County Public Health suggests businesses continue to require employees and customers wear masks while indoors.

Additionally, masks will continue to be required at congregate facilities like long-term care centers.