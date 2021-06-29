Franklin County assistant prosecutor charged with assault, domestic violence

The attorney for Franklin County assistant prosecutor Brian Simms said Simms pleaded not guilty to assault and domestic violence charges on Monday.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County assistant prosecutor was arrested in Westerville on Saturday on charges of assault and domestic violence.

Brian Simms' defense attorney said the 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Simms' attorney said a temporary protection order is in place and he is not allowed to have contact with his victim.

His defense attorney said Simms is still employed with the prosecutor's office at this time.

Simms is currently not in jail at this time, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office's website.