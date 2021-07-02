Franklin County assistant prosecutor charged with domestic violence, assault resigns

Brian Simms' defense attorney said the 59-year-old resigned on Friday "in the best interest of him and the office."

A Franklin County assistant prosecutor who was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges last weekend has resigned.

Brian Simms' defense attorney said the 59-year-old resigned on Friday "in the best interest of him and the office."

Simms, who was arrested on Saturday in Westerville, pleaded not guilty to charges earlier this week.

His attorney said a temporary protection order is in place and Simms is not allowed to have contact with his victim.