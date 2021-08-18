Franklin County ADAMH to open new crisis center on Harmon Avenue

The center will provide 23-hour Observation Unit and Walk-in Clinic.

Franklin County’s population is expected to grow by 8% over the next 10-years and is expected to see a 23% increase in the need for mental health and addiction services, according to the Alcohol, Drug, Addiction and Mental Health Board of Franklin County.

To meet future demand, the ADAMH has selected a site on Harmon Avenue in west Columbus as the new site of a crisis center that will provide on-site mental health and substance abuse treatment.

According to ADAMH, 21% of Franklin County’s 1.3 million residents will experience mental illness in a given year. 10% will abuse or be dependent on drugs or alcohol.

According to Erika Clark Jones, CEO OF ADAMH of Franklin County, “The center will offer a no wrong door philosophy to ensure anyone who arrives at the center receives services. It’s intended to benefit everyone from individuals in crisis and their families to the overcrowded hospitals and first responders currently stretched to their limits.”

The center will open in 2024.