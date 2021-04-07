Fourth of July marks the first sense of normalcy for many

Many enjoyed the holiday despite Delta variant becoming more widespread.

The Fourth of July is an important day for many, but for Stephan Beasley, a day where he can once again be outside, around people.

All he needs is a bean bag and a board.

“I was young when I started playing this,” he said as he played cornhole, his favorite past-time hobby.

It was something he couldn’t play as much during the pandemic.

“I had to learn how to be a lot more patient during this,” he said. Turns out patience is also the key to sinking a bag in the hole. We meet Beasley in Bexely at the city’s 4th of July celebration.

“Last year you did not see all these cars but being able to see everybody back out makes me feel good,” said Beasley.

Beasley said the COVID-19 Delta Variant still lingers in the back of his mind despite his enjoyment of the holiday.

He told us he is full vaccinated, but he worries about people who aren’t.

10TV also spoke with Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth.

"This variant is much more contagious, it's much more transmissible,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

He said the outdoors, wearing a mask, and staying distant from people is the safer for those who aren't vaccinated and spaced out. But the best protection is the vaccine.

“Not getting vaccinated at this point and time especially in the setting of the delta variant is a risker proposition these vaccines are not experimental what is experimental is not getting vaccinated,” he said.

This was the first celebration with a large amount of people Beasley had been to in a long time.

He told us patience will help us move forward, just like throwing a bean bag in the hole.