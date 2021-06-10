Fourth of July fireworks celebration returning to Worthington

The city says the Rotary Family Picnic will remain delayed until Labor Day weekend.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Worthington’s Fourth of July fireworks show will return this year.

The city announced the return of its fireworks display on Wednesday, adding the Rotary Family Picnic will remain delayed until Labor Day weekend.

The fireworks will kick off at around 10 p.m. on July 4 at Thomas Worthington High School, according to the city.

Despite the return of events, the city is still asking everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The city cited previous uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 regulations for a delay in being able to plan the Rotary Family Picnic more in advance.

When it does take place, the event will be held at Thomas Worthington High School and will feature food, music, games, and more.