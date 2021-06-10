Fourth member of Athens County family arraigned in sexual abuse case

Josiah Bellar pleaded not guilty in court Thursday on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

An Athens County judge set a $100,000 bond for the fourth member of the Bellar family charged in a sexual abuse case involving children.

The charges came during an investigation into the disappearance of a now 18-year-old woman, who made claims of sexual abuse by members of the Bellar family.

The allegations against Josiah involve two juvenile victims. The rapes are alleged to have occurred between January 2011-2014, April 2015-2016, and April 2008-2016. The gross sexual imposition incidents allegedly took place between April 2008-2016.

The judge ordered Josiah to have no contact with the victims, any of the co-defendants in the case or any children in the family.

Josiah is currently in the Warren Correctional Institution, serving a sentence for theft, robbery, having a weapon under disability and forgery. He is scheduled to be released on Dec. 2.

Josiah’s pretrial has been scheduled for July 8 with a jury trial on Sept. 9.

His parents, Robert and Deborah, and his brother, Jonathan, have also been charged.

Robert and Deborah are charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and endangering children. Both are being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on separate $1 million bonds.

Jonathan is charged with gross sexual imposition and is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Athens County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jimmy Childs is also charged in connection with the case for tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.