COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were hurt in a shooting in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. on North High Street near 4th Avenue.

A 10TV crew on the scene saw crime scene tape stretched across North High Street.

Thirty casings of rifle rounds were found at the scene, according to police.

No one was critically hurt.

No arrests have been made.