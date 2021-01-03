Former U.S. Attorney Dave DeVillers reflects on time in office

DeVillers was appointed to the position by former President Donald Trump in November 2019.

They handle cases like those against former speaker of the house, the federal charges against former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell, and investigations like that of Casey Goodson Jr.'s deadly shooting.

Now there is a new leader at the U.S. Attorney's office overseeing those cases. Vipal Patel has been named acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

This move comes after Dave DeVillers resigned. His last day was last Friday.

“It sucks, but I know the office is in good hands,” DeVillers said with a smile.

DeVillers is open about the fact it wasn't his choice to leave the job.

“I still think that's what this job is really about, is the cases,” DeVillers explained.

As an ambitious and aggressive prosecutor who has received death threats because of his work, he jokes about his next challenge.

“I start astronaut school in a couple of weeks, it will be great,” he laughed. He has accepted a position with a national law firm, and will be staying in Columbus.

DeVillers was appointed to the position by former President Donald Trump in November 2019.

While he's only been the position a short time, he has been a prosecutor for decades. He worked first with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office and then as an Assistant U.S. Attorney.

“I've been here forever, I when I became the US Attorney, I'm still learning,” DeVillers said.

DeVillers is known for prosecuting gangs, and bringing down the Short North Posse.

He says while he supports police, he is not afraid to prosecute officers who have not followed the law.

“I think the vast majority of police, I'm a huge fan of Columbus police department, but if you commit crimes, if you commit civil rights violations, you'll get prosecuted,” DeVillers explained.

DeVillers says in the next few years he sees the office will focus on major problems with violent crime and fentanyl that are linked to the cartel.

He says he has advice for the next person to sit in this chair, “I will leave a letter, that's kind of tradition in the office as well. To be apolitical, to be aggressive and to listen to the AUSA's who know what they are doing.”

The deadline to apply for the U.S. Attorney position closed in February.

Senator Sherrod Brown's office said 12 people applied for the job.

The senator's office will now work with a selection commission to narrow it down.