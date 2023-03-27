'A lot of these kids don’t have much': Retired teacher makes Easter baskets for Linden community

Marylou Posey, who grew up in Linden, has been making Easter baskets for children for 38 years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A retired teacher from Whetstone High School is helping spread joy to children in the Linden community – one Easter basket at a time.

Marylou Posey, who grew up in Linden, has been making Easter baskets for children for 38 years. She said she gets great joy out of putting them together for children in the community.

“I’ve done it since my youngest son was 3 years old,” Posey said. “It’s just a way of letting children know, other than at Christmas, they’re thought of and cared about.”

Posey is partnering with the Starfish Assignment again for the fourth year.

According to its website, the organization partners with law enforcement on getting people help, whether it’s food, clothing, filling an empty home with furniture or providing emergency housing to someone who needs to leave a situation quickly.

The Starfish Assignment helps get the baskets Posey makes to the Columbus Division of Police. When officers go out on calls, they will hand out baskets to the children they feel need something.

Last year, the organization received nearly 200 baskets. This year, Posey, along with a few helpers along the way, made 500 baskets.

“A lot of these kids don’t have much, so this is something that can get them started for spring and summer,” Posey said.

She includes items like toys, socks, candy, toothbrushes and toothpaste in the baskets.

In addition to the Starfish Assignment, baskets will also go to the Linden Community Center. Posey said she started taking baskets there during the pandemic.

She shared that when Adams County was faced with a flood in 1997, her best friend and college roommate was working in the area as a social worker. Posey asked her if she wanted to bring Easter baskets down, and her friend said yes. The following year, Posey recalled visiting the area and she was recognized by the children as the “Easter basket lady.”

She said she hopes that other people who see the baskets are inspired and make them for their community.