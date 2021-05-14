Former State Rep. Otto Beatty has died at 81

Former State Representative Otto Beatty Jr., husband of Rep. Joyce Beatty, has died. He was 81.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former State Representative Otto Beatty Jr., a renowned advocate and leader in the Columbus community, has died. He was 81.

The announcement came Friday in a social media post from his wife, Rep. Joyce Beatty, who said in part, “A devoted father, grandfather, amazing husband and confidante, friend to many, and dedicated leader in the community, Otto will be forever missed but his legacy will live on eternally.”

Otto Beatty was well known in the Columbus community for the work he did to build up minority businesses and serve the disadvantaged.

He served 18 years in the state legislature, as well as special counsel to the State Attorney General. Beatty also served as president of the Franklin County Trial Lawyers Association and attorney for Black Elected Democrats of Ohio.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not known at this time.