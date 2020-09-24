Former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader pleads guilty to theft in office, tampering with evidence

He was accused last year of stealing money from drug busts to support a gambling addiction.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader pleaded guilty Thursday to several felony charges including theft in office and tampering with evidence.

He was accused last year of stealing money from drug busts to support a gambling addiction.

Reader was suspended in July of 2019 from the Pike County Sheriff's Office. As part of his plea, he will not be allowed to work as a peace officer or work for any public office in Ohio.

The maximum penalty for Reader is several months in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Reader also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of conflict of interest.