Former Ohio State linebacker Ryan Shazier announces retirement from football

Shazier, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered a spinal cord injury in a 2017 game.

Former Ohio State linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his retirement from the game of football on Wednesday.

He made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

Shazier, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered a spinal cord injury while trying to make a tackle in a game in December 2017.

After concerns of paralysis, Shazier was able to learn to walk again.

"When I was 5 years old, I made the greatest discovery of my life. I discovered the game that I love -- the game of football," Shazier said in the video.

"Ever since then, I've given my life to the game. I love everything about it," he said.

"I'm here today to make sure the world knows how much today I still love football. How grateful I am for everything that football gave me. And I'm here to let the world know that today, I am officially retiring from the game I love so much."

Shazier came to Ohio State in 2011 and decided to forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft in 2014.

Shazier led the Buckeyes and the Big Ten in tackles in 2013 with 143.