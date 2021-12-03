Notre Dame names Marcus Freeman as new head football coach

Freeman marks the university’s 30th head coach, according to a tweet from Notre Dame Football.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame has named former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman as its new head football coach.

Freeman, who served as defensive coordinator for Notre Dame, will now step into the role previously filled by coach Brian Kelly. According to the Associated Press, Kelly left for LSU earlier this week.

Freeman marks the university’s 30th head coach, according to a tweet from Notre Dame Football Friday announcing the news.

Originally from just north of Dayton, Freeman graduated from Wayne High School before going on to play as linebacker for Ohio State between 2004-08. Since 2009, Freeman has played for the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

Freeman earned a master’s degree in sports management from Ohio State in 2011. He began his coaching career a year before that as a graduate assistant coach, helping lead the Buckeyes to a 12-1 victory in the Sugar Bowl.

After the 2020 season, Kelly hired Freeman away from Cincinnati, where he had been for four seasons, helping the Bearcats develop into a playoff contender. In one season at Notre Dame, Freeman helped a team that was expected to be in transition after making the playoff last year go 11-1.

He also established himself as a vital recruiter for Notre Dame.