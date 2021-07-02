Former Newark, Youngstown State football player Darius Shackleford killed in crash

The Newark Advocate reports that Darius Shackleford died in a crash Saturday night just before 12 a.m.

A former Newark and Youngstown State University football player has died in a car crash.

Youngstown State University released the below statement concerning Shackleford's passing Sunday morning on social media.

YSU Football mourns the loss of former Penguins wide receiver Darius Shackleford.



“Shack” was a member of our program from 2015-20.



Rest In Peace, We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/9HiGxQPqdk — YSU Football (@YoungstownStFB) February 7, 2021

The Newark Advocate says media reports state that Shackleford was sitting inside a parked vehicle in Youngstown when it was hit by another vehicle that was being pursued by police.

Shackleford was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

While at Newark, Shackleford was a receiver and defensive back for the football team. He also played basketball and baseball for the district.