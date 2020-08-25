Former Mount Vernon court clerk indicted on 8 felony charges

An investigation by the auditor's office found more than $10,000 missing from the bail bond and criminal payment accounts in 2018.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Stephanie Hardman, a former clerk of courts for Mount Vernon Municipal Court, has been indicted on eight felony charges.

According to Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Hardman is charged with theft in office, telecommunications fraud and three counts each of money laundering and tampering with records.

An investigation by the auditor's office found more than $10,000 missing from the bail bond and criminal payment accounts in 2018.

Each charge carries a possible sentence of up to 36 months in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000.