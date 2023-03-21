Former Latitude Five25 residents still waiting to be paid after recent court ruling

Last week, a judge in New Jersey rejected the City of Columbus’ attempt to dismiss a bankruptcy claim by the owners Paxe Latitude.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been almost three months since nearly 200 residents of the Eastside apartments Latitude Five25 were displaced and residents are still waiting to be paid.

10TV spoke with residents who have turned over a new leaf and have fully moved into permanent housing.

"I like it here,” said James Holtz, as he stood in his new apartment.

He and Ann Barrett formed a friendship over the last few months as former residents of Latitude Five25.

On Christmas, they were displaced after pipes burst causing electrical issues. The city later condemned the building after the buildings were found to be without potable water, heat, and a working fire suppression system.

"People are really suffering behind this here, and I’m trying to move forward because I got a lot of health problems,” she said.

The two are neighbors now in their new apartment. Barrett moved in this past January and Holtz moved in February.

Barrett said this has impacted a lot of people both mentally and physically.

In a statement released by the owners of Paxe Latitude, they said they have a plan and the funding needed to take steps forward immediately.

In a statement from City Attorney Zach Klien, he wrote “we need real money and concrete plan for the tenants and the future of the towers."

Barrett said the money will help residents down the line if and when it comes.