Former Franklin County deputy reaches plea agreement in child pornography case

Heintz is facing a sentence between 5 to 20 years in prison.

A plea agreement has been reached in the federal child pornography case involving a former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

In February, Daniel Heintz was charged with advertising for visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators said they found between 4,000 and 5,000 images of child pornography on Heintz’s phone.

According to Heintz’s attorney Steve Nolder, his client has agreed to plead guilty to the receiving charge. A hearing date has not been set for Heintz to enter his plea.

With the guilty plea, Heintz is facing a sentence between 5 to 20 years in prison.

Heintz was initially placed on administrative leave by Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin on Feb. 11 and was terminated on Feb. 26.