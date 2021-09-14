Former executive director sues OHSAA for breach of contract

The lawsuit was filed this month and Jerry Snodgrass is seeking more than $25,000.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) executive director Jerry Snodgrass has sued the organization for breach of contract, according to court records.

The lawsuit was filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 7.

Snodgrass worked for OHSAA as an assistant commissioner and assistant director from 2008-2018 before serving as executive director until 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Snodgrass agreed to a contract to work as executive director of OHSAA from July 1, 2018 to July 31, 2021 for an annual salary of $170,000.

Snodgrass' contract could be terminated for one of three reasons according to the court filing: both sides agree with 30 days written notice, retirement, disability or death of Snodgrass, or by the board for cause "including but not limited to, violations of Board policies and provisions in the personnel Policy handbook as adopted and amended from time to time."

Snodgrass claims OHSAA terminated the agreement, not only before the expiration date but also not for any of the listed reasons.

According to the lawsuit, Snodgrass never received discipline from OHSAA and received positive performance ratings in his annual evaluations.

Snodgrass let OHSAA know about "a number of ethical, damaging and highly improper practices in effect at OHSAA," according to the lawsuit, and he worked to fix the issues.

The lawsuit did not detail what those practices were.

Snodgrass also claims the OHSAA board let him go without a majority vote by its members.

"At this time, the OHSAA is not able to comment on pending litigation," OHSAA spokesperson Tim Stried wrote in an email to 10TV.

Snodgrass is seeking monetary compensation for lost wages, benefits, out-of-pocket medical expenses and legal fees.

He also said OHSAA did not pay out his unused vacation and sick days.

He is seeking a payment of more than $25,000, according to the lawsuit.

When it was announced an interim director was taking over, OHSAA wrote in a press release that "Snodgrass is leaving" but did not elaborate on why.