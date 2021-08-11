Former CPD interim chief Mike Woods chosen to lead Hilliard Division of Police

Woods will first learn the “culture and operations” of the Hilliard Division of Police before eventually taking the role of police chief.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Mike Woods, who formerly served as interim chief with the Columbus Division of Police, has been named to lead the City of Hilliard’s police department.

The city made the announcement Wednesday, saying Woods will first learn the “culture and operations” of the Hilliard Division of Police and city before eventually taking the role of police chief.

“Knowing that we are hiring the person who will ultimately be leading the Division as our next Police Chief, we were in the fortunate position of interviewing and selecting from several highly experienced candidates,” said City Manager Michelle Crandall.

Woods has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement and leadership under his belt. He previously served as deputy chief with CPD and, most recently, as the division’s interim chief of police before retiring earlier this year.