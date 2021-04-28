Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy pleads not guilty to reckless homicide charge in shooting of Andre' Hill

Coy was indicted on the charge last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who shot and killed Andre' Hill in December, pleaded not guilty to a charge of reckless homicide on Wednesday.

That indictment will be merged with the indictments on charges of murder and felonious assault that were filed against Coy in February.

On Wednesday, the prosecution dropped two charges of dereliction of duty.

On Dec. 22, Coy and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy removed his gun and fired it at Hill.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Coy's attorney, Mark Collins told 10TV this new indictment tells him that the prosecutors don't have faith in the murder charge that was originally returned.

“Our client took an action based on a perceived threat and did it in response to believing his own life is in jeopardy or imminent physical harm or death and so he acted accordingly and justified," he said.

Coy will remain out of jail on bond.