Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in court for hearing Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who shot and killed Andre' Hill in December, has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Coy was indicted last week on a charge of reckless homicide.

That indictment will be merged with the indictments on charges of murder, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty that were filed against Coy in February.

On Dec. 22, Coy and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy removed his gun and fired it at Hill.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Coy's attorney, Mark Collins told 10TV this new indictment tells him that the prosecutors don't have faith in the murder charge that was originally returned.