Former Columbus interim police chief Mike Woods sworn in as deputy chief in Hilliard

Mike Woods spent 33 years with the Columbus Division of Police before he was chosen to take on a leadership role in Hilliard.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A familiar face is taking over a new leadership position for a new police department.

Retired Interim Columbus Police Chief Mike Woods was sworn in Tuesday as Deputy Chief in Hilliard.

“I got up and my wife drove me to work. Getting here, and going around learning the building, learning where everything is,” Woods said with a smile.

After spending 33 years at the Columbus Division of Police working in patrol, in the narcotics bureau, and moving up the ranks as commander, and interim chief, Woods has a new title with a new department.

“The intent was to hire someone as deputy chief that could become our next chief of police. This gives him the time to get to know the staff and the community and then move into that next role here in the next six to 12 months,” said Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall.

With his wife holding the Bible, Woods was sworn in as Deputy Chief of Hilliard Police.

“I think he has the right leadership qualities. He fits in our culture so well. He just has a calm demeanor about himself, really approachable. We're so focused on community engagement that he just has the right factors for that as well,” Crandall said.

Chief Eric Grile was standing nearby. He plans to retire soon, then Woods will take over as chief of the division.

“My job right now is to kind of be a sponge, absorb as much as I can, then I can make some decisions and get input from the officers who are here. They know what they need, they know what we should be moving toward and try to help foster that,” Woods said.

Woods said his more than three decades of experience in law enforcement will guide his decisions.

“While I may know a lot, I'm here to learn a lot too,” Woods said.

A challenge Woods is looking forward to.

“I've got to learn from the people who are here, it's the best thing. I think that's my best challenge right now is not forgetting what I know, but applying it differently to a different agency,” he said.

Chief Robert Fisher retired as police chief from Hilliard in May.

That's when Grile stepped into the role.