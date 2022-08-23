Former Columbus Crew president, general manager Jamey Rootes dies at age 56

Jamey Rootes led the construction of the Historic Crew Stadium while working as president in 1999.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamey Rootes, the former president and general manager of the Columbus Crew, passed away at 56 in Houston on Sunday.

Rootes had been battling with mental health issues, his wife Melissa Rootes posted.

Rootes most recently worked as president of the NFL's Houston Texans, before his retirement in 2021. He also taught sport management at Sam Houston State University.

Aside from his Texas roots, Rootes was also well-known in Ohio for his devotion to Major League Soccer.

Rootes was the first general manager for Columbus Crew, the first club in Major League Soccer. He later served as president, working for the Crew from 1995 to 1999.

One of the Crew’s claims to fame was its soccer-specific stadium, which was the first of its kind in the U.S. Rootes helped lead during the construction of the Historic Crew Stadium in 1999.

The Columbus Crew's current President Tim Bezbatchenko released a statement on the passing of Rootes on Tuesday, expressing gratefulness for his impact and role in building up the Columbus Crew.



"He helped build the 1996 roster and made arguably one of the biggest selections in draft history for the Club, picking two-time All-American and eventual Crew Circle of Honor inductee, Brian McBride. Other key players we would cheer on were later added: Robert Warzycha, Mike Clark, Brian Bliss, Bo Oshoniyi and many more," Bezbatchenko wrote.

"Over the years, I spoke to him on multiple occasions, and each time I was struck by his generosity and willingness to help. I am forever grateful for the insights he shared with me," Bezbatchenko said. "It was something that, as an aspiring sports industry executive, remained impactful and memorable to me. I know my story is just one of many people who he mentored and was a role model over the years."

"I am grateful to Jamey for the amount of time he invested in this Club in the early days. I am terribly sorry for his loss and extend the Club’s thoughts and prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time."

The family will hold a ceremony of life celebration for Rootes at a later date.

Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday,... Posted by Melissa Wildgen Rootes on Monday, August 22, 2022

If you or someone you know is in a crisis or having thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. The lifeline can also be reached at its former number 1-800-273-8255 or online at 988lifeline.org .