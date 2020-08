The discussion is happening Thursday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of former Columbus public safety leaders is discussing policing and protests on Thursday.

Among the group will be former mayor Greg Lushutka, former police chiefs Kim Jacobs and Walter Distelzweig, and former directors of public safety.

Earlier this month, former police chiefs gathered for a conversation to talk about recent protests, civilian review board and more.

You can watch the discussion in the player below: