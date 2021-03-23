Former CCS employee charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

According to court records, the alleged incident that led to the charge happened in Nov. 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus City Schools employee is charged with one felony count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after an alleged incident with a student, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

Patrick Coughenour was an instructional assistant with CCS, according to a district spokesperson.

Court records show the alleged incident that led to the charge happened in Nov. 2019.

The district spokesperson said he worked for the district from Nov. 2011 until Sept. 2020, when he resigned to pursue another job opportunity.

The prosecutor's office said the incident was reported to Columbus police, referred to the prosecutor's office then presented to a grand jury.

An indictment was filed against Coughenour in Dec. 2020.

It is unclear which school the student attended or at which Coughenour worked.

Court records show he was released on a recognizance bond a few days after he was arraigned.