Former Athens County deputy pleads guilty in connection to child abuse case

Jimmy Childs was ordered to give up his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate and is no longer employed at the sheriff’s office.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A former Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a family accused of covering up the sexual abuse of children, the prosecutor’s office said.

Jimmy Childs, 52, was charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice after he deleted a phone conversation with Robert Bellar, one of four family members who have been indicted on charges related to an ongoing sexual abuse case.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said the phone conversation took place during a search warrant. He also said Childs then made false statements during the investigation.

The charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing evidence will be dismissed, according to the prosecutor's office.

The former deputy also agreed to testify in the prosecution’s cases against the Bellar family, Blackburn said.

Robert and Deborah Bellar, husband and wife, are charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and two charges of endangering children.