Former 10TV anchor Jerry Revish serving as chaplain for Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A new role for a familiar face.

Long-time WBNS anchor Jerry Revish retired nearly two years ago, but he has hardly sat still.

“I was open to whatever God had next for me,” he said.

For more than four decades, viewers saw Revish in his suit and tie. Now, he's in a Franklin County Sheriff's Office shirt with the title of chaplain.

“There's a lot of need out there. Chaplains get called out for a lot of different situations. Many times they help take the pressure off the deputies who are doing their job. This is sort of a different job,” Revish said.

For the last 10 years, Revish has been pastor at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ, a position he still serves.

He said when he was asked to council deputies as a volunteer chaplain, he knew he could make a difference.

“Behind all of that, behind that badge is a person, heart, emotions, a family, people in their lives. Sometimes navigating all of that can be difficult. Having someone who is not in their profession, but someone who knows how to understand what they are going through can be helpful to them,” he said.

Revish was sworn in last month and is in training to be chaplain.

He says it has been a learning process, but he can't wait to get to work and meet the deputies he hopes he can help.

“It's all about the ministry of presence in many ways, just being there. Sometimes an officer needs someone just to be there,” Revish said.