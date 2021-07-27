FOP discusses new police contract following Columbus City Council approval

Columbus City Council members voted on Monday to approve the new contract.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Federal Order of Police is discussing a new contract with the City of Columbus during a press conference Tuesday.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 President Keith Ferrell will speak during the conference.

Columbus City Council members voted on Monday to approve the new contract, which includes a 14% raise for officers over the span of three years, among other benefits.

The decision has received pushback from several community members, some of whom spoke about their personal experiences with the division during Monday’s meeting.

Lena Tenney was one of those people, saying in part, “The message to residents is that a 14% raise, a $200,000 buyout, and increased financial options are a reward for how the police have behaved within the last year and a half.”

Others have said the contract is designed to hold officers more accountable. Under the contract, the lookback feature on body-worn cameras will be increased from one minute to two minutes with audio.

Additionally, the Civilian Review Board will have the power to review cases of alleged police misconduct and make recommendations based on their finds.