Food pantries navigate higher food prices amid war in Ukraine

President Biden warns sanctions on Russia will lead to food shortages.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Americans navigate rising food and gas prices, President Joe Biden warns that we should also brace for food shortages amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The U.S., Canada and Europe are all major wheat producers, but according to the U.N., Ukraine and Russia produce about 30% of the world's supply. While there are no signs of wheat shortages in central Ohio just yet, higher expenses are hurting our local food banks.

Staff at the Broad Street Food Pantry said they're paying 40% more for goods, and are seeing a 20% increase in the number of people who need help.

"When I look at the cost of some of the produce we buy, much of it has more than doubled. And when we have more people wanting food, and food costs more, it's obviously a struggle to make ends meet," said Kathy Kelly-Long, Director of the Broad Street Food Pantry.

Mike Hochron, Senior VP of communications for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective said, "Despite whatever global impacts we have, we're going to continue to make sure nobody in this community goes hungry."