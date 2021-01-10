First responders, veterans honored at Watkins Memorial High School football game

Organizers say it's important to teach the next generation to honor those who have and are serving.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As soldiers are coming home from Afghanistan - the longest war the U.S. has fought - many are taking the time to honor all who have served and those first responders who protect and serve every day.

“The most important thing to me is defending this nation,” said Reverend Sean Farrington.

Farrington served for 10 years in the United States Air Force before he retired with a disability.

“I served in Bosnia in '98, I served twice in the Persian Gulf, and also in Afghanistan," he explained. "What always broke my heart the most was the children."

Farrington is just one of the veterans and first responders who will be honored Friday night at the Watkins Memorial High School football game.

“Whether you are army, navy, police, fire, I think it's important for them to know we have their back and we will support them,” said Jeff Severino.

Severino, who is a teacher at Watkins Memorial, has two sons serving in the Air Force. He helped organize the event, and says it's important to teach the next generation to honor those who have and are servinh.

“We have a lot of young kids that come to the games. I think they need to see that,” Severino explained.

Farrington says he appreciates the event and hopes the students take the time to meet and talk to veterans and first responders. He says they could end up making great friends.

“For veterans, man is it an uplifting event for our hearts. We don't crave to be honored. We did our jobs, we would do it again,” Farrington said.