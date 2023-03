The event benefits NC4K, which helps children and their families currently fighting cancer.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — The puck dropped Sunday night for the annual Heroes and Legends Charity Hockey game.

The games featured former Columbus Blue Jackets and men and women from Ohio State. They joined the Columbus Police and Fire teams.

Celebrity jerseys were signed and are available at auction.