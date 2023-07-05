First responders feeling mental impact from violent weekend

Brian Steele said it’s important for first responders to take care of their mental health and seek support if necessary.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus residents process the violent weekend, first responders also feel the impact.

"It seems like a daily basis, the shootings are not stopping, said Brian Steel, the executive vice president of the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. "Whether it's gang violence, whether it's a mass shooter, it's on everybody's mind right now, so it's on your mind going into your shift."

Steel said officers ran towards what he called a gun battle between two different groups of people on North High Street before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said officers found multiple victims, but have not released an exact number on how many people were injured. Police did say that one of the shooting victims is in critical condition.

He said these situations affect every first responder differently, and it's important to seek out their wellness center and support services to withstand all of the trauma.

“Some people can go to thousands and thousands of runs in their career and they never have a problem. Some can go to one and it deeply impacts them,” said Steel.

He said it’s important for first responders to take care of their mental health and seek support if necessary.

As for community change, Steel said we must unite instead of divide.

"We are so polarized right now. We have to start identifying as residents of Columbus, residents of Ohio, and residents of America,” said Steel.