First of three scheduled I-70 closures to take place this weekend

The first closure stretches from SR-315 to I-71.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 70 is expected to close in both directions through downtown Columbus for the weekend of March 6, according to ODOT spokesperson Breanna Badanes.

The closure, which stretches from SR-315 to I-71 is for crews to install beams on the new bridge that will eventually carry downtown traffic to I-70 east from Fulton Street.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday:

I-70 will close between SR-315 and I-71 and traffic will be directed to I-670 instead.

Westbound traffic will be forced to take downtown exit to Mound St. or exit to I-71 north, while eastbound traffic must use I-670 or exit to SR 315 north or I-71 south.

Exits from I-71 south to I-70 east and west will both remain open since ramp traffic does not travel under the impacted bridge.