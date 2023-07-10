First Lady Jill Biden to visit Columbus during Workforce Hub launch

Dr. Biden is scheduled to participate in the city’s Workforce Hub launch at 1:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — First Lady Jill Biden is expected to stop in Columbus on Wednesday as she is visiting several other states to help the White House’s effort to promote the Biden administration’s economic philosophy.

Dr. Biden will visit Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the course of two weeks for the Biden administration’s “Investing in America Tour.”

The tour was established to spread the message of “Bidenomics” — a term similar to other phrases such as “Nixonomics” and “Carternomics” meant to link policies with the man in the Oval Office.

Dr. Biden is scheduled to participate in the city’s Workforce Hub launch at 1:30 p.m. Additional details surrounding her visit will be released at a later date.

The first lady will deliver remarks at the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in New Jersey on Thursday. Next week, she will meet with officials in Georgia and Pennsylvania on providing more jobs to the community.

“Bidenomics” is a term that the Biden administration hopes will lodge into voters’ brains ahead of the 2024 elections.

President Joe Biden says his economic philosophy sees the government as using the tax code in a more targeted fashion and fashioning other programs to foster investment in new technologies, create jobs and boost upward mobility. He also wants to do more to educate workers and foster competition within