First Black-owned brewery set to open in central Ohio this month

Central Ohio’s first Black-owned craft brewery is close to its grand opening.

“No matter where I went, I was typically subject to what we call, ‘tokenism,’ like I was the only Black person or one of a few Black people in this space,” said Anthony Perry, who goes by “Sizzle.”

Sizzle planted roots in Gahanna but spread his wings in the craft beet industry of central Ohio years ago working as a bar manager and later in sales.

“So I started looking for Black-owned breweries and I couldn’t find any,” he said.

In fact, at the time Sizzle started his mission about three years ago, there were roughly 7,300 breweries nationwide, according to the Brewers Association. Just 60 of those Sizzle found were Black-owned.

“Somebody needs to make a space where we can consume in comfort,” he said.

So why not Sizzle? From that idea grew Crafted Culture Brewing Company.

“Our mission is to ‘beer the change.’ You know, we say, ‘beer the change you want to see in the world,’ because there’s a lot of good people in this industry who want to see equity and inclusion come along,” Sizzle explained.

Crafted Culture Brewing Company will open this month in what was previously Kindred Brewing Company on Morrison Road in Gahanna.

Growing diversity in business and providing resources for local black businesses to grow is at the heart of the Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce (COAACC).

“Who would have thought in 2021 we would keep having all these firsts? But there’s still going to be more,” said J. Averti Frost, COAACC executive director. “We still have plenty to go. There’s still a lot of spaces where we don’t have any diversity whatsoever.”

Creating an inclusive space to enjoy beer, Sizzle told 10TV, starts with increasing representation and reinvesting in the community.

“It’s not because Black people don’t support Black businesses,” he said. “It’s because there’s not enough Black businesses to support that are giving you the things that you’re spending your money on.”

An increase in that representation can lead to opportunities for more people, Frost added.

“If you can see yourself or if there’s something that you’re interested in and you can see someone like you doing it, it’s really important because then you see it suddenly as an opportunity,” Frost said.

One way to create that opportunity, Frost added, is to create spaces for young adults to experience more firsthand, such as through internships or shadowing businesses.