Technology firm that employs people with autism hosting job fair at Ohio State next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A technology company that exclusively employs adults with autism is holding a hiring event at the Ohio State University next week.

The Germany-based company, auticon, is hosting the event on Sept. 14 at the Fawcett Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The firm has career opportunities for 50 adults with autism in central Ohio.

The event is free to attend, food and drinks will be provided, and masks are required.

Globally, auticon says it is a majority-autistic company with 100% of its technology consultants on the autism spectrum.

auticon says they want the free event to be an opportunity for everyone to come together and help get the word out. The attendees will include:

Job seekers who have an autism diagnosis with at least one year of experience working in technology.

Regional Center leaders with connections to the autism community

University job placement evangelists and recruiters

Advocates who are invested in finding employment for adults with autism

Corporate hiring managers who are interesting in becoming an auticon client

Parents and families of job candidates

According to auticon, data shows that 85% of adults with autism are unemployed or under-employed in the market, despite being highly qualified.