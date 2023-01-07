Fireworks restrictions to keep in mind this 4th of July

Last year, a new law went into effect allowing Ohioans to legally discharge fireworks on specific holidays like July 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Fourth of July weekend is always filled with events throughout central Ohio, including fireworks shows. For those planning on lighting their own fireworks this year, there are some restrictions and safety precautions to be aware of.

"This time of year a lot of people are going to be setting off fireworks,” said Scott Tigner, fire marshal for the Norwich Township Fire Department.

Tigner said this week is typically one of the busiest times of year for fire departments.

Last year, a new law went into effect allowing Ohioans to legally discharge fireworks on specific holidays like July 4. It also permits their use on July 3 and 5 and the weekends before and after those dates from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

But there are some restrictions to the state law.

"The cities that you live in and townships still have their local ordinances that don't allow fireworks in their districts,” Tigner said.

Columbus and several of its surrounding communities like Hilliard, Bexley, Dublin, Gahanna, Grove City, Worthington and Powell have fireworks bans in place. Columbus allows the use of fireworks only with approval from the city’s fire department. Several other cities follow the state law with some modifications.

Tigner said its most important to keep safety at top of mind if you’re planning to light your own fireworks.

“The fire departments around the country run on more hands and fingers being burned from fireworks than any other injury,” Tigner said.

Tigner advised lighting fireworks at least 100 feet away from any structures and ensuring they’re grounded when lit. If the spark goes out, do not try to re-light it. It’s also illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to light fireworks, as well as anyone who is intoxicated. He also suggested wearing safety glasses and heat resistant gloves.

When you’re done, "take 24-48 hours, put them in a metal container, soak them down pretty good before you dispose of them,” Tigner said.