Firework shortages causing prices to soar ahead of Independence Day

Many businesses are experiencing firework shortages ahead of the Fourth of July weekend which is causing an increase in prices.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — With the Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, many are stocking up on fireworks.

This year, the boom might come from your wallet. That's because nationwide, many places are experiencing a shortage of fireworks, which has caused an increase in prices.

This is something Keegan Kohler ran into while he was shopping for his favorite fireworks at Phantom Fireworks in Kirkersville in Licking County on Wednesday.

“It's different. Well now that the mask mandate is gone, a lot of people are out and about. It's just a rush to get them,” he said. "Other stores, I haven't found it. This is the first one that I’ve found," as he held his favorite box of firecrackers.

Amanda Streibe, who is the assistant manager of Phantom Fireworks, said they get their fireworks shipped from China. She said their fireworks are shipped from China. Many of the ports there are backed up and congested. Every day they sell roughly 15,000 fireworks.

“Some of the stuff we aren't just going to be able to get in time this year, unfortunately, so that's what a lot of these sold-out signs are,” she said.

Streibe said fireworks are flying off the shelves so fast that an employee is restocking every single minute.

“People finally realized last year that we sell out quickly so they know to start coming sooner so they can get more bang for their buck,” Streibe said.

However, Kohler isn’t worried about the price. He said the big bangs are worth every penny.

“Fireworks are fun and all, but I see it as being with family. It brings people together,” Kohler said.