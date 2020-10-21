Firefighters investigating cause of explosion at building in south Columbus

Firefighters were called just after 7 a.m. to the business Marion Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating an explosion that happened on the south side of the city Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 7 a.m. to a building in the 1300 block of Marion Road.

A witness told police that there was an explosion and it looked like it lifted the roof, sparking a small fire.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire, the small fire was extinguished and nobody was hurt.