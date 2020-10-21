Firefighters investigating cause of explosion at building in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating an explosion that happened on the south side of the city Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called just after 7 a.m. to a building in the 1300 block of Marion Road.
A witness told police that there was an explosion and it looked like it lifted the roof, sparking a small fire.
According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire, the small fire was extinguished and nobody was hurt.
Authorities are investigating the source of the fire.